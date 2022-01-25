So many people want a Ford Maverick that Ford’s stopped taking orders

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)If you want a Ford Maverick pickup but haven’t placed an order already yet, time’s running out. OnThursday, Ford will stop accepting any new retail orders for the 2022 model year Maverick, companyspokesman Michael Levine said in an email. After that, buyers will have to wait until order banks open for the 2023 model year this summer.

The halt specifically applies to “retail orders,” though, so government and business fleet buyers will still be allowed to order trucks after Thursday. Ford did not say how many Maverick orders the automaker has already collected.

Across the industry,automakers have been dealing with problems getting needed parts to make vehicles, particularly computer chips. Ford did not specifically cite any particular production issues with the Maverick, though.

The cause of the halt on orders could be combination of factors, said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader.com.

“I wonder if it’s not a little bit more popular than they expected combined with continuing supply change issues,” he said.

