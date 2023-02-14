Some Kingston roads closed for opening of Parliament today Loop Jamaica

The public is being advised that to facilitate the ceremonial opening of Parliament at Gordon House today, several roads in the Corporate Area will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic beginning at 8am.

The police advised that these roads include:

Duke Street – No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Duke Street, between Sutton Street and North Street.Charles Street – No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Charles Street between Hanover Street and King Street.Beeston Street No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Beeston Street between King Street and Hanover Street.Mark Lane – Mark Lane will be operated as a one-way (south to north), between Beeston Street and Charles Street.

The police said vehicles with George William Gordon House stickers would be allowed access to these areas.

JUTC buses, which normally travel along Duke Street from East Queen Street to Heroes Circle, will be diverted as follows:

West along East Street to East Parade, South Parade, West Parade, North Parade;North along Church Street;East along North Street;North along Central Avenue;North along East Heroes Circle back onto the original route.

The police said traffic personnel will be deployed along the roads and the public is advised to follow their instructions.

The ceremonial opening of Parliament will begin at 11am.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen will deliver the Throne Speech, in which he will outline the Government’s priorities for the new fiscal year, which begins on April 1.

Unlike the openings in 2021 and 2022, which were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will see a return to the full slate of invitees.

Following the ceremony, the House of Representatives will reconvene at 2pm for the tabling of the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

The Estimates will provide details of how much the Government intends to spend on recurrent (housekeeping) business and capital (development) projects.

The ceremonial opening will be aired live via the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica and the Jamaica Information Service.