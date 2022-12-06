Soufriere MP Urges Public Cooperation With The Police Amid Violent Crime Spike – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Following the news of a shooting in Soufriere on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, where one individual was killed and another was injured, the Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere/ Fond St. Jacques, Emma Hippolyte has issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of such crimes.

Hippolyte on Sunday urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement to bring the criminals to justice and to restore peace and safety in the town of Soufriere.

We hear more in this report:

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com