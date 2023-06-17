SPECIAL ADVISORY: Tropical Storm Bret

St. George’s, Grenada – Tuesday, June 20th, 2023

The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport informed the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) that at 11:00 AM AST (1500 UTC) the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 47.0 West or 863 nm east of Grenada or 1598 km east of Grenada.

Bret is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h). The storm is moving a little faster toward the west and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret could move across portions of the Lesser Antilles, (i.e between St. Lucia and Guadeloupe), Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Bret is expected to be a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles Thursday. Tropical-storm- force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 MB (29.77 inches). Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe southward to St. Lucia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible across Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain.

The Meteorological Office and NaDMA will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Bret and provide updates. The public is reminded to follow the advisories and forecasts issued by the Meteorological Office and NaDMA.

Please note that Grenada and its dependencies are NOT under Tropical Storm watch or warning.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob Roberts, Public Relations Officer at NaDMA on 440-8390-4; mobile: 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.