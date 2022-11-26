Special Police Constable Fired After His Guilty Plea To Firearm Related Charges – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Crusita Descartes-Pelius, terminated the employment of Special Police Constable Jevon Joseph, withinthe Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The decision was taken to dismiss the said individual following a guilty plea to firearm related charges before the First District Court.

The public is hereby advised that Jevon Joseph, with immediate effect, has no powersor privileges afforded to members of the service.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force reiterates its commitment to restore law and order and its zero tolerance for such activities, despite who the accused may be or the affiliation to the organization.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –