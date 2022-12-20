Special reception to be held for Jordan Crooks at Heroes Square Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage and Minister Bernie Bush are inviting members of the public to a special reception for Jordan Crooks at Heroes Square on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

According to the Ministry, the event will be from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and will feature a meet and greet opportunity with the swimming sensation, including an autograph signing session.

Crooks is a world champion and the holder of the first-ever gold medal in swimming for the Cayman Islands after winning the Men’s 50-metre freestyle competition at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

His sister, Jillian Crooks, is also a remarkable swimmer who has represented the Cayman Islands at several events, setting Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association and National LC records.

Jordan Crooks and Jillian Crooks (Photo credit: Facebook)