SPICE ISLAND CULTURAL FESTIVAL PRESENTS “GRENADA TO THE WORLD!”

Hon. Ron Redhead, Grenada’s Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture to attend the Spice Island Cultural festival in Montreal, Canadaon July 8, 2023 in Vinet Park, Little Burgundy

MONTREAL, CANADA– Hon. Ron Redhead, Grenada’s Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, will be the very special guest at the 6th annual Spice Island Cultural Festival taking place on Saturday, July 8th at the sixth annual Spice Island Cultural Festival at Vinet Park, Little Burgundy near downtown Montreal. The Spice Island Cultural Festival is a celebration of Grenada’s rich history, its mouth-watering flavours, its captivating music, and its warm, vibrant people. Organizers of the Festival are elated with the decision of the Grenada Government to show their support for this festival in person and are looking forward with excitement to welcome The Hon. Ron Redhead.

The organizers have pulled out all the stops to create an immersive experience that will transport visitors directly to the shores of Grenada; recent annual editions of the festival have attracted over 5,000 people.

Eager vendors are ready to satisfy the hunger pangs of festivalgoers, showcasing the culinary delights that had earned Grenada the esteemed title of a World Culinary Capital, as per the World Food Travel Association — the first Caribbean country to achieve such a distinction. You will enjoy Grenada’s national dish, Oil Down, the sweet and savory stewed chicken served up with rice and peas, delicious seafood, bakes and fishcakes, roasted corn, corn soup, lambie waters, fried chicken & chips, barbecued chicken and pork, and treats such as popcorn, snow cones, ice-cream, tamarind balls, ground nut sugar cake and a variety of coconut candies and fudge.

What: Spice Island Cultural Festival

When: July 8, 1-9pm

Where: Parc Vinet, Little Burgundy, Sud-Ouest Borough, Montreal, Quebec

The stage is set for a cultural extravaganza. Local and international artists are poised to entertain the crowd, providing a true taste of Grenadian music and dance. Soca sensation Lednek and renowned calypsonian Squeezie will grace the stage, bringing the infectious rhythms of Grenada to Montreal.

Joining them will be beloved local artists, including the witty and irreverent Calypsonian, Doggies (AKA Byron Cameron, president of SICDAQ), the energetic West Can Dancers, the melodious Caribbean Voices, a children’s corner with face painting, ice cream and ‘bouncy castles’, and much more.

While the festival serves as a grand celebration of Grenadian culture, it also holds a deeper purpose — to foster connections and promote better understanding between Grenadians and people from around the world. Everyone is invited to attend and embark on a sensory and cultural journey.

Mark your calendars, pack your bags, and get ready to be swept away by the allure of Grenada — the Spice Island of the Caribbean that will leave an indelible mark on your heart and tastebuds alike.

Themed Grenada to the World– A festive journey of spice and culture.