Spice Isle Automotive donates two SYM Scooters to the Royal Grenada Police Force

In commemoration of our Nation’s 50th Anniversary, Spice Isle Automotive Inc. presented the South St. George Police Station and by extension the Royal Grenada Police Force, with a donation of two new SYM Crox 125cc Scooters. This donation signifies our dedication to creating a safer Grenada and supporting the tireless efforts of law enforcement officers.
This gesture underscores our commitment to community safety and strengthens partnerships between law enforcement and the Private Sector.
We trust that the Royal Grenada Police Force will utilize these scooters to improve community presence, response times, and critical situation deployment. This initiative highlights Spice Isle Automotive’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a positive impact on our society.
Spice Isle Automotive’s Operations Manager; Mr. Zaid Rahaman, presents the keys for two new SYM Crox 125cc Scooters to the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF); Mr. Jesmon Prince.The keys for SYM Crox 125cc Scooters donated by Spice Isle Automotive to the Royal Grenada Police Force.SYM Crox 125cc Scooters outfitted with reflective branding and two-way strobe lights by Spice Isle Automotive for the Royal Grenada Police Force.Spice Isle Automotive’s General Manager; Mr. Ravi Benjamin, gives his remarks about our generous donation.Antillean Group’s Operations Manager; Mr. Phillip Gittens, presents Insurance Certificates compliments Antillean Group to ASP Simon Douglas of the Royal Grenada Police Force.Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF); Mr. Jesmon Prince, presents the two Scooters to Office in charge of South St. George Police Station, Mr. Sheldon Thomas.