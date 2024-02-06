Spice Isle Automotive donates two SYM Scooters to the Royal Grenada Police Force

In commemoration of our Nation’s 50th Anniversary, Spice Isle Automotive Inc. presented the South St. George Police Station and by extension the Royal Grenada Police Force, with a donation of two new SYM Crox 125cc Scooters. This donation signifies our dedication to creating a safer Grenada and supporting the tireless efforts of law enforcement officers.

This gesture underscores our commitment to community safety and strengthens partnerships between law enforcement and the Private Sector.

We trust that the Royal Grenada Police Force will utilize these scooters to improve community presence, response times, and critical situation deployment. This initiative highlights Spice Isle Automotive’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a positive impact on our society.