Spice Salutes Pamputtae On Her Birthday “I love you in real life”

Spice show love to her dancehall sister Pamputtae as she celebrates her birthday in style.

The Queen Of Dancehall is back on the dancehall scene following a health scare nearly a year ago. While she admitted that she came close to her death bed, Spice is also signaling a new version of herself that is fully embracing life and her craft. Since the start of the year, she has released a plethora of new singles and is currently working on a new project.

While some may point out that she has a few beefs with females in dancehall, Spice has also mended fences with D’Angel and now she is showing Pamputtae a lot of love after making another trip around the sun.

“Stop it’s a very big day,” Spice wrote while sharing a series of photos and videos of Pamputtae. “Help me wish my sister from another mother @pamputtae a Happy Birthday. Lots of love and prosperity my sister cheers to more blessings, more success, long life, good health and more Wealth. I love you in real life.”

Pamputtae responded writing, “Thank you sis.”

Pamputtae shared a video of herself at the airport in Canada on her birthday. She also shared a photo of herself celebrating with D’Angel, Razor B, and Stacious at a birthday party hosted by her team.

“I would like to Thank @teampamputtae for an Amazing birthday surprise party!!!! Special Thank You to @sugarjunkieja for my wonderful cake , @exotic_eventsja for my decor, @rapid.Production, @donmafiamusic @tallking_productions and all My special Guest for making my surprise party a success,” she wrote.

Fans are also showing love to the female dancehall star while also praising Spice for showing unity and love to her fellow queen. “Nothing brings my heart more joy than to see beautiful black queens uplifting each other! I love this for us More life & infinite blessings,” one fan wrote.