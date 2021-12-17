Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul “Go Down Deh” Makes Obama’s Favorite Music Of 2021 List

Barack Obama’s list of favorite music for the year is out, and listed this year is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall superstars Shaggy, Spice, and Sean Paul for their hit collaboration “Go Down Deh” from Spice’s album TEN.

Former United States President Barack Obama releases his Favorite Music Playlist of the artists annually, giving insight into what the former president listens to. In the past, Barack Obama has listed a number of Jamaican artists, including Koffee and Bob Marley, as among his favorite music.

“Go Down Deh’, is listed among 27 other songs which include songs by artists Jon Batiste (“Freedom”), “MONTERO” by Lil Nas X, “Volvi” by Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Lizzo’s “Rumours”, “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile and others.

Obama said he listened to a little bit of everything, as can be seen by the song choices, which spanned all genres of music.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” Obama posted to his social media pages.

For Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul, this would be the first time they are featured on the annual list by the former president.

Neither of the artistes reacted yet, but the song is undoubtedly one of the hit songs in dancehall for 2021 and also one of the most streamed. On YouTube, the song received 36 million views. Among the accolades the song has received so far is being on NPR’s 100 Best Songs of 2021 list at No. 48.

“Go Down Deh” was produced by Grammy nominee Costi Ionita and Shaggy and was written by Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul, Costi, and Shane Hoosang.

According to Spice’s label, VP Records, the song has received massive streams for 2021 and is one of the most played songs in Africa this year.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, received her first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album for her album, which features “Go Down Deh.”

The song is Spice’s most-streamed single on Spotify, with almost 18 million streams since the song was released in April.