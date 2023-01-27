Spicemas CEO Resigns

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. George’s Grenada – Friday January 27th, 2023. The Department of Culture in the Ministry of Education Youth Sports and Culture has received official correspondence from Chief Executive Officer of Spicemas Corporation (SMC), Mr. Kelvin Jacob, who has opted out of a contract renewal at this time.

He will officially depart the Corporation, effective March 10th, 2023.

During his four (4) years with the SMC Mr. Jacob built upon the past successes of the organization and worked diligently with his team to improve the day-to-day operations of the SMC.

Minister w.r.f Youth, Sports and Culture Hon. Ron Redhead said, “I want to thank Mr. Jacob for his invaluable contributions to the S.M.C as C.E.O and wish him all the best in his future endeavors”.

Mr. Jacob joined the Corporation in February 2019 on secondment from the Ministry of Education and therefore will return to his substantive position with the Ministry of Education.

NewsAmericasNow.com