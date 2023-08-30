SPORTS MINISTER CONGRATULATES LINDON VICTOR ON HIS FIRST WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDAL

St. George’s, Grenada: Minister with responsibility for Sports Hon. Ron Redhead has congratulated Lindon Victor on his remarkable performance in the World Athletics Championship which led to him securing a bronze medal for Grenada, his first World Championship medal.

“It is a heartening moment for Grenada and with much pride I applaud Lindon Victor on his performance at the World Championship 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. The perseverance and level of tenacity that he has demonstrated as a decathlete and now World Athletics Championship Bronze Medalist is worth celebrating. He never gave up on his dream after years of trying to attain a medal of such magnitude. He is certainly a role model in every sense of the word with his spirit of resilience”, said Minister Redhead.

He also echoed the national pride of Victor’s unwavering strength to keep the Grenada flag flying, noting that being a decathlete is no easy feat.

Lindon, who is also a two time Commonwealth Games Champion, was able to complete his ten events, recording a number of season’s bests and establishing a new world record in the Decathlon discus throw 54.64m, scoring a total of 8756 points altogether–setting a national record.

Minister Redhead also expressed thanks and appreciation to former World Athletics Champions Kirani James and Anderson Peters who did not medal this year and Halle Hazzard who also competed at this year’s Championship.

He further stated that obstacles do come our way but it’s how we rise from it that makes the difference, and he encouraged them to remain focused and learn the necessary lessons along the way.

The Sports minister concluded by saying that his Ministry will continue to work towards providing the necessary support to empower athletes to perform at their best and represent Grenada well at home and on the world stage.