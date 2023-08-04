SPORTS MINISTER HON. RON REDHEAD CONGRATULATES TEAM GRENADA ON WINDWARD ISLANDS SCHOOLS’ GAMES VICTORY

St. George: Minister responsible for Sports, Hon. Ron Redhead is elated that team Grenada has won the 2023 CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands Schools’ Games.

Host Grenada won Track and Field, Netball, and Volleyball (female) amassing 41 points in games that ran from July 22nd – 29th. Dominica took second place with 31 points, St Lucia placed third with 23.

Delivering remarks at the closing ceremony on Saturday, Minister Redhead extended congratulations to the winners. He said being the host country post Covid-19, and returning to mass sports, bears testament to the government’s commitment and dedication to sports locally and in the region.

He added that the conclusion of the games marks the start of Grenada’s quest to host CARIFTA 2024, and to celebrate 50 years as an independent nation.

Minister Redhead believes the investment in this year’s games will help to further develop sports. “We believe that the diversity of sports must become unlimited for our people in our region, so they can achieve the highest levels, breaking and setting records when they reach CARIFTA and Olympics levels”.

The Minister also commended the level of sportsmanship displayed by the teams. He added that the government wants to develop Grenada into a premium sports tourism destination in the Caribbean.

Minister Redhead passed the CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands baton to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the next host country.

During Saturday’s ceremony, the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) and winning coaches were recognised.

Awardees from team Grenada are as follows: Athletes:

Cheffonia Houston -Track and FieldAzil Antoine -FootballMichael Checkley – Basketball (Male)Celena Browne – Netball and Basketball (Female)Jamal Collins – Volleyball (Male)Sienna Dominique – Volleyball (Female)

Coaches:

Albert Joseph (Track and Field)Constance Belfon (Netball)Shakira Collymore (Volleyball)