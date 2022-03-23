Sri Lanka sends troops to fuel stations amid worsening economic crisis

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sri Lanka posted soldiers at hundreds of state-run gas stations on Tuesday to help distribute fuel after a sudden rise in prices of key commodities and accompanying shortages forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours.

The Indian Ocean nation is battling a foreign exchange crisis that forced a currency devaluation and hit payments for essential imports such as food, medicine and fuel, prompting it to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help.

“The government has to provide solutions,” said Seetha Gunasekera, 36, who lives with her husband and two children in Colombo, the capital.

“There is too much hardship and suffering,” added Gunasekera, who said she was spending more time in fuel queues than doing anything else.

“Prices of everything have increased and we are barely able to manage with what we earn daily.”

