St. Andrew Resident Charged for Possession of Illegal Firearms, Ammunition and Drugs

On Friday 5th January 2024, officers attached to the Drug Squad and Major Crimes Units executed a search warrant at the premises of Akim Williams, 29 years old, Fisherman of Telescope, St. Andrew, which led to the discovery of two (2) 9mm Pistols, thirty-six (36) rounds of 9mm Ammunition, ten (10) pounds two (2) ounces of Cannabis with an estimated street value of $22,963.00 and eight-five (85) grams of Crack Cocaine with an estimated street value of $850.00.

Mr. Williams was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences of Possession of Illegal Firearms, Possession of Ammunition and Trafficking in Controlled Drugs.

He was taken to Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Monday 8th January 2024, and was remanded in custody at His Majesty’s Prisons.

Mr. Williams is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Monday 15th January 2024.