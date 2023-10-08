St. George Resident Charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug

During a search of a barrel (bearing the name Ako Sandy) at the St. George’s Port on Tuesday 3rd October 2023, Custom Officers discovered thirty (30) pounds of Cannabis which carries an estimated street value of $150,000.00ecc.

As a result, Mr. Sandy, 31 years old, Labourer of River Road, St. George was subsequently arrested and charged by police for the offence of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

Mr Sandy was brought to the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 5th October 2023, and was granted bail in the sum of sixty thousand dollars ($60,000.00) with two (2) sureties. He is required to surrender all travel documents, seek the permission from the court to travel out of the state of Grenada, and report to Central Police Station, every Wednesday and Friday, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 2nd, 2024.