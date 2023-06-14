ST. GEORGE’S UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME

The Government of Grenada in collaboration with the St. George’s University, is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees.

Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes: August Intake Deadline: July 15, 2023 or January Intake (2024) Deadline: November 15, 2023Undergraduate Medical Programmes (Deadline: November 15, 2023): Pre-MedicineMedicineVeterinary MedicineNursing Bachelor’s Degree Programme (only in January) (Deadline: November 15, 2023)Graduate (MBA) Degree Programmes (intake only once a year, August) Business Administration (Deadline: July 15, 2023):(a) Multi-Sector Health Management(b) International Business(c) Clinical Psychology(d) Education

All applicants MUST:

First apply to St. George’s University for acceptance.Be citizens of Grenada.

Scholarship package requirements:

Scholarship application formTwo (2) referencesCertified copy of birth certificate and/or passport bio-data pageCertified copies of ALL academic certificatesOfficial transcript Acceptance letterOne passport size photographPersonal Essay (max. of 500 words detailing your career goal(s) and how it can be of benefit to you & Grenada)

N.B. Certificates can be certified at the Examination Unit of the Ministry of Education.

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports & Culture on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above. For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or 417 9762 or email [email protected].