St. Lucia Aquatics Federation Honours Outstanding Swimmers – St. Lucia Times

After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, swimmers from the various clubs on island were acknowledged for their dedication and hard work.

The 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony, organized by the St. Lucia Aquatics Federation (SLAF) was held under the Independence theme, “One People. Shaping Our Destiny” at the Vladmir Lucien Theatre Human Resource Centre in Gros Islet on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

On hand to assist with the presentation of the awards were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Ms. Caroline Eugene, Ms. Saralee Williams – Officer Responsible for Swimming in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, as well as Mr. Alfred Emmanuel, the President of the St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) and Ms. Joyce Huxley – SLOC Treasurer.

Lightning Aquatics (L.A.) Swim Club proudly celebrates its members who received the following awards:

Naima Hazell – Female Best Overall performance on a National Team for CCCAN, CANOC, the OECS Swimming Championship and Fina Juniors, she also walked away with the award for the female stroke award for breaststroke;Male and Female Team Player of the Year Awards for L.A. went to Ethan Hazell and Naekeisha Louis;Most improved Male and Female Swimmer of the Year for L.A. – Diandre Edwin and Fayth Lubrun;9 to 10 Age Group Award – Amara Reece;13 to 14 Age Group Award – Fayth Lubrun;15 to 17 Age Group Award – Naima Hazell;Volunteer of the Year for L.A. – Loyola Edwin;Male Technical Official of the Year – Ronald Charles;Media Person on the Year – Anthony De Beauville. L.A. is exceedingly pleased that Mr. De Beauville’s consistent and balanced coverage of swimming over the years was recognized. He is also a swim dad to one of our junior swimmers; andAdministrator of the year – Tessa Charles-Louis.

Additionally, certificates were presented to our swimmers who were on national teams in recognition of their contributions.

On the Goodwill national team were L.A.’s Amara Reece, Aaron Charles, Fayth Lubrun, Daniel Ambler, Alexandra Bristol, Rojan Felicien and Courtney Paul; on the OECS Swimming Championship – Naomi Louis, Amara Reece, Aaron Charles, Alexandra Bristol, Fayth Lubrun, Karic Charles, Ethan Hazell, Naima Hazell, Naekeisha Louis, Courtney Paul and Liam Emmanuel; on the CCCAN team – Naima Hazell, Ethan Hazell and Karic Charles; on the CARIFTA team – Naekeisha Louis, Ethan Hazell, Naima Hazell and Karic Charles, and for the Fina World Junior Swimming Championships – Naima Hazell and Naekeisha Louis.

According to L.A. Swim Club’s President, who also serves as the Treasurer of SLAF, Mrs. Tessa Charles-Louis, “L.A. takes this opportunity to congratulate all swimmers from all clubs on island for their resilience over the last couple of years which tested their ability to find alternative ways of practicing and keeping active especially when the pool was closed, and movement was restricted during the pandemic. Special thanks to all our Coaches and parents for their continued guidance and support of our swimmers in and out of the pool.”

We also applaud The Oliver Gobat Sports (TOGS) Fund for copping the Sponsor of the Year Award. L.A. Swim Club is grateful to TOGS for their continued support which facilitates our swimmers’ participation in overseas meets.

L.A. extends a hearty congratulations to the Seajays Swim Club for walking away with the SLAF Club of the Year Award, and to all other clubs and swimmers who received recognition at the Awards.

The L.A. Swim Club hopes that all swimmers, whether or not they received recognition will use the Awards as a catalyst to achieve their goals and perform even better in 2023.

SOURCE: Lightning Aquatics Swim Club

