Neron Chitan, 29 years old, Butcher of River Sallee, St. Patrick was arrested and charged with Non-Capital Murder for intentionally causing the death of Knoxford Smith, 36 years old, Labourer of River Sallee, St. Patrick, by unlawful harm.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on Sunday 28th May 2023, at River Sallee, St. Patrick.

Mr. Chitan is scheduled to make his first court appearance at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 1st June, 2023.