Stanislas Denies UWP Is In Turmoil – St. Lucia Times

Declaring that there are disagreements in every family, the former United Workers Party (UWP) MP Herod Stanislas has denied turmoil in the opposition group.

“I do not believe the party is in turmoil. Like every family, you get disagreements. You get persons with different opinions and it’s just a matter of us coming together and fleshing out our differences and coming to a mutual understanding,” Stanislas told reporters on Thursday.

“I strongly believe the party is going to fix itself. We are going to regroup, restructure and be a formidable force again,” he asserted.

Allen Chastanet led the party into the July 26, 2021, elections in which the electorate voted the UWP out of government.

But Stanislas said he firmly believed Chastanet would seek to retain the party leadership and emerge victorious to put the organisation back on the road to victory at the next elections.

Chastanet for his part, told reporters on Tuesday that the UWP was seeking to have its convention on March 5.

