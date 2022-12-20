State House attacker comes off ventilator – Crime Chief

Black Immigrant Daily News

Nigerian National Bethel Ikena Chimezie, who was behind the attack on State House

Almost one week after he tried to invade State House, a Nigerian national has finally come off the ventilator and is expected to be interrogated shortly on the attack on the official home of the First Family.

This is according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum

“They took him off the ventilator. As a result of that, a team of investigators, they’re on their way to see if they can have access to him to interview him in relation to the incident at State House,” the Crime Chief said.

Bethel Ikena Chinezie, 25, was shot thrice by presidential guards after he attempted to infiltrate State House on Thursday last in an apparent attempt to assassinate President Dr Irfaan Ali.

During the attack, a presidential guard was stabbed five times about his body.

Chinezie had arrived in Guyana on March 13, 2020, and was previously employed with a security company.

Last Thursday, at about 7:30h, Chinezie approached the security detail at a southern guard hut in the compound of State House, located near Carmichael Street, with a demand to see the President. He was cautioned about having to be processed before entering the compound, but he resisted being processed, then whipped out a knife from a pouch he was carrying and used same to stab Teon Perreira, one of the guards present, five times about his body and to his neck. After injuring Perreira, Chienzie relieved a female guard of her firearm and retreated from the guard hut.

It was then that shots rang out in the usually quiet neighbourhood, much to the alarm of those residing in the environs. Civilian videos of the ordeal on Thursday morning captured Chinezie walking backwards from the guard hut while continuing to exchange gunfire with the Presidential Guards and other ranks. The severely injured Nigerian national was later surrounded, intercepted, and disarmed by ranks.

Both the injured guard and the attacker were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for immediate medical attention. Perreira was rushed into surgery at the GPHC, and President Dr. Irfaan Ali showed up to check on his well-being. Perreira later regained consciousness, and is reportedly alert. He, however, remains hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

