“Fellow Grenadians, today, 29 July 2020, the Ministry of Health announced that Grenada has now recorded its 24th laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19.”
You May Like
Statement from Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles
“Fellow Grenadians, today, 29 July 2020, the Ministry of Health announced that Grenada has now recorded its 24th laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19.”
You May Like
Statement from Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles
“Fellow Grenadians, today, 29 July 2020, the Ministry of Health announced that Grenada has now recorded its 24th laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19.”
You May Like
Statement from Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles
“Fellow Grenadians, today, 29 July 2020, the Ministry of Health announced that Grenada has now recorded its 24th laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19.”