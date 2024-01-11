Stefflon Don Waves White Flag After Jada Kingdom’s Diss Track ‘Steff Lazarus’

Dancehall artists Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don have quashed their beef but not on good terms as Jada Kingdom’s latest song was blasted by Stefflon as full of “lies,” and she won’t continue the clash.

On Wednesday night, Jada Kingdom dropped her third diss track reply to Stefflon’s “Dead Gyal Walking.” The song “Steff Lazarus” alleges that Stefflon was raped by her uncle, she was pregnant with her son at 15 years old and sacrificed her father, and alleged that she also slept with a bunch of big names in dancehall, including Dexta Daps, Masicka, and Tory Lanez. She is also accused of giving Drake “head” for a feature that never materialized.

Jada also accused Stefflon Don’s mother of sleeping with dancehall legend Beenie Man.

The lyrics led to Stefflon concluding that she won’t be replying to Jada further and would prefer to fight her over the untruths.

“Again allot of made up stories. Sacrificed my dad. I slept with my uncle. Had a baby at 15 etc. You can even look online and see when i had my son a simple google search would have helped love. Yea something is seriously wrong with you its weird I will reply when u start hittng me with some truth Cuz ur playing a dangerous game tryna make random lies not sure what angle this is, Stefflon wrote.

In other deleted stories, she added, “I can’t respect twinki cuz everything she said in her last song about ME was lies. And I’m tired of hearing made of stories she drags from her a$$. I have given you enough of my rime I wish I ddnt have. Please go sleep and spend some time with with your new man Pardi. Jesus he must be so sick and tired of you now.”

via Instagram

In another, she wrote, “I said what I said. On this internet pll take everything literal. I am not going to be apart of made up stories that people will believe is real… honestly do you feel good knowing ur talking crap. Just come fighr mw and done cuz ur sck for making up sh*t like that for some oikes bro its seriously not even funny. You can shame me with the truth any day but I got a son that would hear these lies and I’m not with it.”

Jada also replied, tagging Stefflon as she alleged that she got her information from Steff’s close circle.

“Kmt hear deh. girl NO. I’m over it completely. mi done figure yuh out already, yuh pull di victim cree pon mi. suh jus drop yuh ting dem and Gwan do yuh ting! this was fun!! mi a gi yuh di win babes, i’m sure alot of people do too! yuh bad maam. Take care,” Jada wrote.

In another Story she added, “Stop post and delete things. ALSO! guh back guh watch the first live again and again… Mi Neva diss yuh one time. Imao!!!!! All 1 wanted was clarification miss!!! Stop talk like people slow…none a wi nuh slow. I asked if a me yuh come bout caz from last year yah throw stone and a duck. and if a neva me yu dida talk then a who f**k yuh man and yah guh bax????? Yuh respond wid song and call mi out instead maamz. Wah yuh mean???? We were all there…”

She also denied that her song was made up of lies writing that, “I NEVER TOLD NOT ONE LIE PON YUH! Gyal gweh from yasuh!!!! I made sure everything a facts first!!! 100%. Mindyack up nothing. mi rather nuh drop nothing than lie. And mi nah post receipts caz mi a try respect yuh ting likkle plus that’s weird…suh from yu a chill then mi a chill,simple. of supports weh yuh close to.

Stefflon’s mother, who goes by Mumma London, also responded on her IG story as she called out the claim that she slept with Beenie Man and is sleeping with younger men.

“First ting every man mi deh with never no young boy mi don’t mind no man mi younger than man mi ever deh with mi never deh no young boy Aad don’t mind a three man mi ever,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

Both artists have since calmed down since the release of the track. Several respected dancehall figures have also called for peace as the women got into it. While some reveled in the drama, others felt it was not a good look for dancehall globally.