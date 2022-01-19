Stephen A. Smith after Covid: If I wasn’t vaccinated, ‘I wouldn’t be here’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Stephen A. Smith returned to ESPN‘s “First Take” Monday after a bout with Covid-19, which the commentator said nearly killed him.

“For me personally, it hit me differently,” Smith said.

Smith explained that he tested positive for the virus late last month and wound up in the hospital over the New Year.

“[Doctors] told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad I was,” he said. “I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad, and it ravaged me to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, get to the gym every day … I’m still not 100% with my lungs, but I’m Covid negative … I’m on the road to recovery.”

Smith added that he had a 103 degree fever every night, “woke up with chills and a pool of sweat and was coughing profusely.”

