Stiffer road traffic fines not a revenue measure, insists PM Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the provision of stiffer monetary penalties for breaches under the Road Traffic Act and Regulations is aimed at discouraging bad behaviour on the roads and keeping people safe.

He said it is not designed as a revenue measure.

“We have no interest in trying to collect revenue on bad behaviour. It is to prevent bad behaviour and that must be said,” he pointed out.

“So, taking careful note of this argument being presented, that the fines are too high, that is effectively to say, ‘We want lower fines so that we can pay them and continue to breach’,” Holness argued.

“The idea of the high fines is to say to you, don’t breach. We’re not interested in the money; we’re interested in your safety…,” he stressed.

The prime minister was addressing a meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) held at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Among the monetary penalties are $25,000 for failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, $10,000 fine for using a wireless communication device while driving as well as smoking marijuana while attempting to or driving.

Drivers of motor cars and cycles whose muffler systems exceed 85 decibels will attract a fine of $10,000, while motorcyclists will be fined $10,000 for doing a ‘wheelie’ on roads.

Other penalties include a charge of $20,000 for persons operating a vehicle that is not insured, $15,000 for operating a motor vehicle fitted with or which displays lamps emitting a blue light, and $10,000 for using a revolving lamp used to warn other motorists and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

Unlicensed driving schools can be fined up to $100,000 in the parish court, while failure to prominently display the valid licence or certified copy of licence of a driving school will attract a charge of $10,000.

A fine of up to $300,000 or imprisonment for up to six months will be given for falsely advertising that a person is the holder of a licence to operate a driving school.

Drivers who damage a road sign with a motor vehicle will be fined $50,000, while those who stop a motor vehicle at any point within 12 metres of either side of a bus stop sign erected on the same road, will be fined $10,000.

JIS News

NewsAmericasNow.com