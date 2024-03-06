Student National Medical Association from St. George’s University Hosting Free Diabetes Clinic

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind event that’s not just about health, but also about community, fun, and togetherness! It’s the Student National Medical Association Diabetes Clinic coming to the Children of the Light Church in beautiful La Sagesse, St. David. We’re turning your Saturday, March 23, into a day of celebration and caring. Join us for an event in partnership with Children of the Light’s Annual fundraiser.

The diabetes clinic will be offering FREE blood pressure checks, glucose readings, diabetic foot and eye exams, and nutritional education from a team of healthcare professionals and SGU medical students. Whether you have diabetes or just want to learn more about it, we’ve got a team ready to help. You’re invited, and we can’t wait to see you on Saturday, March 23!