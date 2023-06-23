SUMMARY RESULTS OF THE 2023 CARIBBEAN PRIMARY EXIT ASSESSMENT

One thousand, eight hundred and seventy-seven (1,877) students were registered for the Assessment in 2023. This figure included one thousand and thirty (1030) males and eight hundred and forty-seven (847) females. However, one thousand eight hundred and seventy- five (1875) students completed the internal component. One thousand eight hundred and fifty-eight (1858) students wrote the external component of the examination, seventeen (17) of the registered students, sixteen (16) males and one (1) female, did not write.

In 2022, one thousand eight hundred and three (1803) students were registered to write the CPEA, one thousand, six hundred and forty-five (1645) students were assigned to secondary schools. One thousand nine hundred and six (1, 906) students were registered for the CPEA in 2021; but only one thousand, seven hundred and twenty (1720) students were assigned to secondary schools.

Of the one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-eight (1858) students, one thousand and thirteen (1013) males and eight hundred and forty-five (845) females, who sat the external component of CPEA 2023, all have been assigned to a secondary school. The remaining seventeen (17) students, who were absent would be supported to sit the assessment in 2024.

Ninety-five -point eight percent (95.8%) of the CPEA candidates writing the assessment in 2023 obtained fifty percent (50%) or more. This reflects an improvement of 4.1% when compared with 91.7 % achieving the same mark in 2022. The national mean for 2023 is 72.21. This reflects a small but significant improvement of 3.62% against 68.59 in 2022. In 2021 the national mean was 69.69.

Each primary school will receive its specific alphabetized copy of the Grade 6 students’ assignments to a secondary school with particulars for their students only. Further to this, the Ministry is pleased to publish the alphabetised list of all Grade 6 students entering secondary schools in September 2023.

