Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday.

The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.

Friday’s blaze broke out while the ship was sailing in the sea northeast of the Greek island of Ereikousa, and was en route from Igoumenitsa, Greece to Brindisi, Italy.

As of Sunday morning local time, 11 passengers remain unaccounted for.

The ferry is seen on fire in the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece, on Friday.

The Euroferry Olympia ship had 241 passengers and 51 crew members on board when it caught fire, and the Hellenic Coast Guard said 278 people had been rescued Friday — among them one individual who was not on the official passenger list.

