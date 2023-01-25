Suspect arrested over murder of ECD housewife

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police have captured the suspect in relation to the murder of Nazaleen Mohammed, of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara.

Yesterday, the Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for Deonarine Sawh called “Boyzie”.

Based on information received, the suspect was arrested in an abandoned house at Mahaica, during a pre-dawn operation today.

The 47-year-old housewife’s battered body was found floating at Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, on Monday.

Police on Monday evening said the housewife’s body was seen by a neighbour, in the canal with wounds about her abdomen.

However, when Police arrived on the scene and turned the body, wounds were seen on the head, ear, neck and abdomen, with her intestines protruding.

According to Police, the murder occurred sometime between 07:00h and 15:00h at Hope Lowlands Railway Embankment, ECD.

Enquiries disclosed that the woman was living with her daughter and reputed husband, who is presently at sea on a fishing boat.

Mohammed was last seen alive at about 07:00h on Monday, by a neighbour, as she was leaving her home and heading toward her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.

“At about 08:05h, the victim’s 32-year-old son received a call from her (his mother’s) cell phone, where he heard a male voice whom he identified as the suspect, who had previously shared a relationship with Nazaleen Mohammed,” Police had said in a statement.

At the time, he also heard his mother’s voice, shouting for her phone but shortly after, the call ended.

However, at about 15:00h on Monday, the neighbour, who did not see her return, left in search of her. While he was walking along Hope Lowlands Railway Embankment, he told Police he saw the motionless body of Nazaleen Mohammed lying in a canal.

