Suspected North Korean dam release forces South Koreans to evacuate holiday spot on river

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South KoreaNorth Korea appears to have released water from a dam near its border with South Korea, prompting vacationers in the neighbouring country to evacuate due to rising water levels on the Imjin River, officials said Tuesday.

The water level at a bridge on the river in the South’s border county of Yeoncheon surpassed 1 meter (about 3.3 feet) on Monday afternoon, government data showed, requiring visitors on the riverbank to evacuate.

“North Korea appears to have released water from its Hwanggang dam,” said an official at South Korea’s unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs.

Yeoncheon county said it had sent alarm messages to nearby residents, warning them to move to a safer area.

The Imjin River separating North and South Korea, pictured in September 2013.

It was not immediately clear how many people had to leave after the suspected water release.

Read More