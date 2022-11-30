SVG continues to attract interest from foreign investors

Black Immigrant Daily News

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark says Foreign Investors are continuing to express an interest in investing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Mark tells NBC they are holding discussions with potential investors and they are hoping to see more investments coming to the country for 2023.

Miss Mark says Invest SVG will continue to work closely with investors who are already in country.

