Swae Lee Ecstatic About Having First Child With Girlfriend Victoria Kristine

Swae Lee is ecstatic about becoming a father.

The “Sremmlife” rapper and his girlfriend Victoria Kristine are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed the good news on Tuesday with several photos of a very pregnant Victoria shared on her Instagram account.

“Our little wild one is on the way,” she captioned a series of photos from their baby shower. In one photo, Victoria is wearing a stunning green gown with high slits on the front while posing behind a big backdrop that says “Baby Brown.”

She and Swae Lee are also seen sharing a kiss in other photos at the safari-themed event.

The Mississippi rapper, whose real name is Khalif Brown, also sports an orange tracksuit as he snuggles next to the mother of his child. Victoria also confirmed the baby’s gender via her Instagram Stories as she added that they are having a baby boy.

“SON OTW @swaelee,” she wrote and tagged Brown. The rapper also appeared to gift Victoria an early push present. On her Instagram Stories, she showed off a new Land Rover from her “baby daddy.”

Victoria first shared the news about their pregnancy in early August. “Couldn’t of dreamt up anything more special than you my baby,” she said.

It’s unclear how long Swae Lee and Victoria have been dating, but the one-half of Rae Sremmurd was thought to be in a relationship with two different females in 2020 – Tori and Marlie, although he has never acknowledged either as his official girlfriend.

Swae Lee previously spoke about his desire to have children in an Office Magazine article in 2020.

Rae Sremmurd has not released a new album since but has released two new singles recently, “Denial” and “Community D**k.”