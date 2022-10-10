Taina Williams Calls Fabolous A Absentee Father After Emily B Split

Taina Williams is calling out her stepfather, Fabolous, for neglecting his two-year-old daughter, Journey.

On Monday, Fabolous popped up on Instagram sharing the inspiration behind his daughter Journey’s name as he wished her a happy birthday.

“I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been.. Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end. I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson,” he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Taina Williams, who was raised by Fabolous, called him out for being a deadbeat father and not taking care of Journey, only his two sons with Emily B.

“[laughing emojis] this post is hilarious……. ‘might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is translated for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & I’m bitter & I’m only a father to my beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet,” Taina said.

Fabolous and Emily B have three children together and welcomed their last child, Journey Isabella in 2020. Fab and Emily had been dating since 2001 and reportedly got married in 2018. However, it is rumored that they broke up earlier this year.

Fabolous has also been seen out and about with another woman, while Emily B has been on several girls’ trips. The pair have also unfollowed each other, and Emily notably celebrated her birthday alone back in February.

Photos and videos from her birthday party showed several guests attending, but Fabolous was nowhere to be seen. The rapper later shared photos of himself from a Super Bowl game.

His Instagram posts were also very telling as he shared a birthday post for another person and Megan Thee Stallion but not for Emily B, even though all three share the same birth date.

Fabolous and Emily B’s on-and-off-again relationship has been speculated to be abusive. The rapper was accused of smashing two of Emily’s front out after punching her seven times in the face in 2018. Despite the incident, they later rekindled their relationship. Fabolous has deleted Taina’s comment and has not responded to her.

Taina Williams has two children with rapper G Herbo.