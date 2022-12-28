Taiwan Extends Mandatory Military Service – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

President Tsai Ing-wen has announced that Taiwan will increase the length of its four-month mandatory military service requirement to one year.

The move comes amid escalating hostilities with China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan.

President Tsai unveiled fresh preparations on Tuesday during a news conference to strengthen Taiwan’s defense in the event of a Beijing attack.

According to President Tsai, conscripts would receive more rigorous training incorporating aspects from the US and other highly developed military forces.

She explained that Taiwan’s current defense system could not fend off aggression from China, which has one of the world’s biggest and most sophisticated armies.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing soared in August after US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Beijing responded by holding its biggest-ever military exercises in the seas around Taiwan.

And in October, in his opening speech at the Communist party Congress in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping did not rule out the use of force to achieve unification with Taiwan.

