Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Starts $2 Million Gofundme Want Money For Private Investigator

The main suspect charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff says he has no money and wants the court to order the state pays for a private investigator to help him clear his name.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is charged with murder for the killing of Takeoff in Houston on November 1. The man has filed new requests to the court outlining that he is not only impecunious, but he wants the court to order that the state assists with hiring a private investigator.

Clark reportedly wants the order to order that $5,000 be paid for the investigator since he can’t afford it, and his freedom is restricted from doing the same. Clark is represented by an attorney, but his filing claims that he wants the P.I. to “properly investigate [his] case and to prepare effectively for trial” and that his funds have run low.

According to TMZ, Clark claims that his family’s savings are depleted due to their hiring an attorney who is already working for a reduced rate. So far, he’s found a P. I who charges $85 per hour, he says. The state of Clark’s finances comes as a surprise as he was found with a large amount of money on his arrest.

In the meantime, Clark’s lawyers asked that her client not be convicted in the court of public opinion, given the high-profile nature of the case.

“So, we just ask that everyone keep an opened mind and let the system and constitution do its part; and that is right now, he’s innocent until proven guilty,” said Letitia Quinones with Quinones & Associates.

In the meantime, the defendant, who is being held on a $2 million bond, also started a Gofundme account on Tuesday.

The account on Gofundme claims that Clark is a “business man, not the murderer of Takeoff,” and that “the narratives are false.” The account started by his sister is seeking to raise $2,000,000, and so far, he has received $630.

Takeoff was shot and killed during what appears to be an argument between his fellow Migos, Quavo, and another man, following a dice game at the Bowling Alley in Houston. It’s unclear if Quavo was the intended target of the shooting, but police believed Takeoff was an innocent bystander.

The Atlanta rapper was age 28 at the time of his death.