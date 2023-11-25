Taste Test for Grenada’s First Sports Bar and Drink at the Launch of the CARIFTA GAMES 2024

The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council (GFNC) has created Grenada’s first sports snacks. The snacks are in the final stages of development and will be officially ready in time for the 51st Edition of the CARIFTA Games, scheduled to take place in Grenada from March 30th to April 1st, 2024.

The sports snacks which are called “ENER-GEE Cocoa Bar, ENER-GEE Peanut Bar and ENER-GEE Revitalising Drink” were unveiled by the GFNC at the launch of the CARIFTA Games on Wednesday, November 22nd at the Grenada Olympic Building, Grand Anse St. George’s.

The products are made with locally sourced products; the main ingredients being dried pigeon peas, avocado, Grenadian chocolate, banana, sea moss, coconut, dasheen and spices. The sports bars and drinks are a great source of energy and revitalisation which makes them great for athletes and people involved in frequent physical activity and exercise. Product Development and Training Officer at GFNC, Arturo Plutin who spearheads the development of the product says “The products can be consumed before and after training, exercise or vigorous physical activity to boost energy”.

The Products which are in the final stages of the trial and development phase were subject to taste tests and reviews by sports officials, Physical education teachers and student-athletes at the recently concluded Grenada National Cross Country finals in early November. Next, the products will be tested by Grenada’s Produce Chemist Laboratory where the shelf life and nutrient analysis of the products will be determined.

The development of the products is being done in collaboration with the National Sports Council Secretariat, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. We anticipate that the snacks will be available to athletes in Grenada and the Caribbean for CARIFTA GAMES 2024 and the future.