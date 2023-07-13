Team Grenada – NACAC Age Group Championship

St. George’s GRENADA – The Grenada Athletic Association announces its four (4) member team for the North America, Central America and the Caribbean (NACAC) Age Group Championship, set for the Dominican Republic from Saturday 15th – 16th July, 2023.

The team is comprised of the following athletes:

Cayla ChristopherFemaleSt. David’s Track BlazersRachel EttienneFemale473 MVPShyiem PhillipMaleClassique Lighting Caribbean / Westerhall Secondary SchoolNiquel AbrahamMaleClassique Lighting Caribbean / South City Rising Stars

The athletes will participate in the Under 15 category and are scheduled to depart Grenada for the championship on Thursday 13th July, 2023.

Mrs. Kathleen Victor will accompany the team in the capacity of Manager, coupled with Mr. Lee Cuffie as the Team Coach.

Special thanks to the Grenada Olympic Committee for assisting in funding the team’s participation in the championship.

Background on Games

The NACAC Age Group Championship is an international athletic event for 11-14 year-old athletes in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

The championship was inaugurated in 1985 and previously organized for Central America and the Caribbean countries and held every two years. The event includes 11-12 year-old and 13-14 year-old athletes competing in various events. At the meet, the 13-14 athletes compete in 80-meter dash, 80- meter hurdles (60 meters for females), 1200 meters (1000 meters for females), long jump, high jump, shot put and baseball throw. The championships have featured international stars like Debbie Ferguson (Bahamas), Kim Collins (St. Kitts & Nevis), Anderson Peters and Joniar Thomas (Grenada).