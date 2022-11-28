Team Karen asks PNM for voting numbers so far

Black Immigrant Daily News

Karen Nunez-Tesheira, challenger for the post of political leader of the PNM. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

PNM political-leader candidate Karen Nunez-Tesheira and two members of her slate are asking the party’s elections supervisory committee for information about voting in the party’s internal elections so far.

While the official election date is December 4 –the date of the party’s convention at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain – voting in the elections began on November 26 and 27.

PNM members will also be allowed to vote on December 4, at the convention. The election results will be known either on or after December 4.

In a signed letter to elections supervisory committee chairman Anthony Roberts, attorney Peter Taylor requested “the total number of votes cast per constituency on November 26th and November 27th 2022 respectively.”

Taylor, a former Moruga/Tableland MP, made the request on behalf of Nunez-Tesheira, Kenneth Butcher and Bishop Victor Phillip.

Butcher and Phillip are contesting the posts of chairman and elections officer on Nunez-Tesheira’s slate.

Taylor told Roberts, “I anticipate your favourable and timely response since such a request is by no means an unreasonable one from the candidates.”

Roberts could not be reached for comment.

Heavy rains and bad weather between November 26 and 27 slowed voting across TT.

In a statement on November 26, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings said the party was “paying close attention to the prevailing weather conditions and the adverse effects that are being experienced across the country.”

Cummings noted reports of flooding, landslides and infrastructural damage presented in updates from the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry, and said, “We encourage our members and all citizens to put their personal safety and that of their families first, and to desist from taking any risks at this time.

“Our party stands ready to lend assistance, as needed, to the first responders, and by extension, to those severely affected.”

Polling stations in all 41 constituencies were open between 8 am and 6 pm on November 26 and 27.

At a news conference at Queens Hall, St Ann’s, on August 16, Cummings said there were over 100,000 members on the PNM database and over 25,000 new members had joined over the last two years, so there would be a rigorous voter verification process.

The Prime Minister is standing for re-election as PNM political leader. Dr Rowley was first elected to this post in 2010.

He is being challenged by Nunez-Tesheira, Ronald Boynes and Junior Barrack.

Nunez-Tesheira expressed concern about the voting process being used in the internal elections. She wanted voting in the elections to take place on one day instead of three, and took legal action to attempt to postpone the election.

On November 23 , Justice Devindra Rampersad dismissed an injunction application by Nunez-Tesheira and two members of her slate to postpone the elections because of these concerns. She and her team lost an appeal of that decision on November 25.

Candidates:

Political leader: Dr Keith Rowley, Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Ronald Boynes, Junior BarrackChairman: Stuart Young, Kenneth Butcher, Farai Hove MasaisaiVice-chairman: Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Rondell DonawaLady vice-chairman: Camille Robinson-RegisGeneral secretary: Foster CummingsAssistant general secretary: Patricia Alexis, Daniel Dookie, Janelle John-BatesTreasurer: Kazim Hosein, Anthony Davis, Sallian HoldipEducation officer: Laurel Lezama Lee-Sing, Clayton BlackmanPublic relations officer: Faris Al-RawiLabour relations officer: Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Christian FlemmingElections officer: Indar Parasram, Leslie Lynch,Victor Phillip, Keno RomeoField officer: Terence Beepath, Abdon Mason, Jose Tidd, David Trim, Curtis ShadeWelfare officer: Maxine Richards, Alicia HospedalesYouth officer: Jeniece Scott, Ndale YoungSocial media officer: Kwasi Robinson, Dominic Romain, Dane Wilson, Krystal HorwoodOperations officer: Irene Hinds, Eber Steele-Attong

