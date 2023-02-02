Teen among two killed in Biche gun attack

Black Immigrant Daily News

INSTEAD of celebrating his 18th birthday, the relatives of Kendell Joseph Francis, were preparing for a wake on Wednesday evening.

Francis, was one of two men shot to death in Cuche Village, Biche, on Wednesday evening when he went to help his father James Francis who was being assaulted by a man.

His brother-in-law, Marlon Clarke, 28, of Enid Village, Rio Claro, the second victim, was also killed by the attacker who shot the trio.

James Francis, 48, was listed is in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital on Thursday.

According to a police report, around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, James Francis was driving his car along Oliver Trace Village, Cushe Village, Biche with his son, Joseph, and Clarke.

James Francis stopped his vehicle when he saw the suspect to enquire about money the suspect owed his wife. His wife runs a parlour in the district.

Police said during an argument the suspect reportedly slapped James Francis.

The two occupants came to the aid of the driver and all three were shot.

Clarke and Joseph Francis died after collapsing a short distance away. James Francis was taken to the Rio Claro Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando hospital.

The suspect escaped and is still on the run.

Homicide officers, Sgt Mohammed and PC Gillead, along with CSI PC Humphrey visited the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

