Teen arrested for firearm on school grounds in St Lucia Loop Barbados
A fifteen-year-old secondary school student in St Lucia was arrested Monday after a firearm was found in his possession on the school compound.

At about 1 pm on Monday, February 13, 2023, officers attached to the Community Relations Branch of the Royal St Lucia Police Force – Castries recovered a .380 pistol from a fifteen-year-old male student.

Officers were summoned to a secondary school within Castries, where a search of the male and his property was conducted.

Following the discovery, he was arrested and has been charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, for Unlawful Possession of Firearm.

