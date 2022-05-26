Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds To Fat Joe Saying “I’m convinced he wanna die”

It doesn’t take much for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to respond when he is called out. This time he seems to be infuriated by Fat Joe’s analysis of his time behind bars as well as his often over the top showmanship.

Fat Joe made the comments during a recent interview MathHoffa when they got into Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) cases involving Young Thug and Gunna. He acknowledged that his comments could get him into “trouble,” but it seemed that he just had to say what was on his mind, and he didn’t hold back.

“I’m gonna just be honest with you — this na’s a scka,” he said before adding: “He’s a p***y, a scka, a btch. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of sht this na doing, I’m convinced he wants to die — and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that — but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”

The “GOOBA” rapper snapped back to TMZ and said that he believes the comments were made because the veteran rapper was jealous. He also spouted off saying that he has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career.

Tekashi69 also turned one of Fat Joe’s comments back on him, saying that the “All the Way” up rapper was miserable and wanted to die because “Fat Joe doesn’t have half of what 6ix9ine has in money and cars.”

He added: “Fat Joe said I’m not a gangster? It was all for promotion? That’s fake news. What’s his proof that I ever said that? There is no proof. He’s lying.”

From Fat Joe’s side of the argument, the rainbow-haired rapper could never be a real gangster since he readily agreed to become the government’s star witness against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2018. A decision for which he was granted significantly less prison time for his cooperation.

Fat Joe also recalled an interview with the young rapper back in 2018 before he was incarcerated. According to Joe, 69 lied to him during the interview and off the air when they talked. The lie was that he was claiming that the person everyone believed he was was incorrect because it was just all for the camera.

According to the “Lean Back” rapper, he made those comments in front of his former manager and Nine Trey Gangsta Blood. He reiterated that he believed the rapper was lying as he quoted 6ix9ine as saying, “‘Yo Joe, I’m not really doing this. I’m not a gangster. This is all for promotion.’”

It may be an indicator that the “Gotti” singer had an inkling of what was coming up as it was basically the same defense that was used during the case. Tekashi69 attorney at the time Lance Lazzaro, said in a prepared statement that his client was completely innocent because he was simply an entertainer who portrayed a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music. Lazzaro also claimed that his then client was not a member of the gang.

Another interesting thing about the back and forth is that just a couple of months ago, 6ix9ine claimed he was broke. He told a judge that he did not know if he would ever get as much as he was paid before his arrest and that his career was more or less dead at the moment.

However, in recent times, hip-hop fans have come to know that he will latch on to anything to try and regain some respect from the community.