Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Promoter For Collecting Payment And Bailing On Texas Show

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Promoter For Collecting Payment And Bailing On Texas Show
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by a Texas concert promoter who says the rapper took payment for a performance, flew into Texas, collected the money and