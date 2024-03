The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Magistracy Department informs the public that all Court Offices throughout the Tri-Island State of Grenada will be closed on Friday, March 22, 2024, to facilitate a staff retreat.

This includes all cash-related services.

The department sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m.