Temporary Interruption of No. 1 Magistrate Court Sittings

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The public is hereby notified that there will be no sitting at the No. 1 Magistrate’s Court from Monday, April 8, 2024, through to Friday, April 12, 2024, to facilitate required judicial training.

Please be advised that matters scheduled for those days have been re-scheduled as follows:

Matters previously fixed for Monday, April 8, 2024, have been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 6, 2024.Matters previously fixed for Tuesday, April 9, 2024, have been rescheduled to Thursday, August 8, 2024.Matters previously fixed for Wednesday,April 10th, 2024, have been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 31st, 2024.Matters previously fixed for Thursday, April 11, 2024, have been rescheduled to Monday, August 19, 2024.Matters previously fixed for Friday, April 12, 2024, have been rescheduled to Friday, June 14, 2024.

The Department apologises for any inconvenience that this temporary interruption may cause.

The office will be opened for regular office-related matters during the regular working hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is hereby notified that there will be no court sitting at the St. David’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, to facilitate the attendance of judicial training.

In addition, please be advised that the following magistrate’s court offices will be affected:

Carriacou and Gouyave: Tuesday, April 9, 2024: No cash services.Sauteurs and St. David’s: Wednesday, April 10, 2024: No cash services.

The Department apologises for any inconvenience this temporary interruption may cause. The respective offices will be opened for regular office-related matters the following workday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.