Temporary job vacancies must be advertised on WORC portal Loop Cayman Islands

Cabinet approved new regulations which will introduce a requirement to advertise temporary job vacancies on the Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) JobsCayman portal prior to the submission of a temporary work permit (TWP) application commencing March 31, 2023.

For employers, this change means that all local job vacancies either full-time or part-time will need to be advertised on the JobsCayman portal for 14 days prior to the submission of a TWP. This amendment will align the job registration process with that of full work permits.

The aim of the new requirement is to allow for increased visibility of employment opportunities for Caymanians.

