Temporary Road Closure – Belle Vue (Back Road), St. David

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that Belle Vue (Back Road) from its intersection with Après Tout Public Road to the Public Library, St. David will be closed to vehicular traffic effective today, Monday 2nd October 2023, for a period of eighteen (18) days.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of culvert drainage in that area by the Ministry of Works.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes.

The RGPF and the Ministry thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience which may be caused.