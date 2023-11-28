Temporary Road Closure – Mt. Craven, St. Patrick; Motorists Advised to Exercise Caution

Temporary Road Closure – Mt. Craven, St. Patrick

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that Mt. Craven Road, St. Patrick will be closed to vehicular traffic on November 29th 2023 to December 5th 2023.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of a cross culvert in the area by the Ministry of Works, Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation.

Pedestrians are kindly advised to exercise caution when traversing that area.

The RGPF and the Ministry thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience which may be caused.

Motorists Advised to Exercise Caution

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists to exercise caution when traveling through a portion of road from Mt. Rich Bridge to Mt. Reuil, St. Patrick, on Thursday 30th November and Friday 1st December 2023.

This is due to the installation of humps in that area by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation.

The RGPF and the Ministry thanks the public for your cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.