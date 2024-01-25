Temporary Road Closure

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that the portion of Eastern Main Road, from the roundabout at Springs to Upper Woburn (The Cliff), St. George, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th January 2024, between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm respectively.

This closure is necessary to facilitate preparatory work for the reconstruction of that road.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes during those periods.

The RGPF and the Ministry apologize for any inconvenience caused and anticipate the cooperation of everyone.