Tems and Burna Boy To Perform At 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Grammy-winning artists Burna Boy and Tems will bring Afrobeats vibes to the NBA All-Star Game halftime show later this week as Nigerian artist Rema joins them for a global music-themed night.

The NBA seems to be taking a page out of the book of the NFL after its super successful Half Time Show with guest Rihanna last Sunday and is stepping things up on a global level with an impressive roster of talented artists.The league tapped Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema for the Afrobeats-themed performance to be held on Sunday night (Feb. 19) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Nigerian artists have been dominating the music scene with hits like “Last Last” by Burna Boy and “Free Mind” by Tems, who won Melodic Rap Performance this year, and Rema is known for songs like “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.

The Afrobeats Superstars have been growing in popularity even given how recent Afrobeats is in terms of introduction to American fans. The Afrobeats segment is not the only entertainment the NBA is curating, as 10-time Grammy Nominee Post Malone is set to perform a medley to kick the show off.

The Half time show will begin with Jewel performing the National Anthem, and Fast X actor Vin Diesel has been tapped to introduce the newly named NBA All-Stars players.

In the meantime, the event will be celebratory as the NBA is set to commemorate LeBron James’ historical Scoring Record achievement last week.

The NBA Halftime show, much like the NFL, has been focusing on curating an entertainment package that generates interest in the sport. Last year, the headliner was DJ Khaled, who had guests Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Baby, and Gunna all popping out.

The league’s entertainment investment will also span lead-up events to the big night. On February 17th, the Ruffles Celebrity Game will see performances from Janelle Monae, 21 Savage, Cordae, Ozuna, Kane Brown, Nicky Jam, and others.