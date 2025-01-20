The Best Reggae, World & Latin Music Winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards
News Americas, New York, NY, February 2, 2025: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards returned to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in global music while raising funds for wildfire relief efforts. Among the night’s biggest winners were artists from the reggae, world, and Latin music genres, with Bob Marley’s legacy once again taking center stage.
The Best Reggae Album award this year went to Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe), a compilation featuring reimagined versions of Marley’s classic hits. The 10-track project, tied to the upcoming Bob Marley: One Love biopic, includes covers of iconic songs such as Natural Mystic, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Three Little Birds, One Love, Redemption Song, and Is This Love.
The album features performances from artists like Skip Marley (Bob Marley’s grandson), Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Bloody Civilian, Wizkid, Jesse Reyez, and Leon Bridges.
Other nominees in the Best Reggae Album category included:
- Evolution — The Wailers
- Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
- Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
- Party with Me — Vybz Kartel
The night also celebrated African and world music, with Matt B featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra winning Best Global Music Album for Alkebulan II.
Nigerian superstar Tems secured Best African Music Performance for Love Me JeJe, while the Best Global Music Performance honor went to Sheila E., Gloria Estefan, and Mimy Succar for Bemba Colorá.
Latin music saw several big wins, including:
- Best Latin Jazz Album – Cubop Lives! by Zaccai Curtis
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album – ¿Quién trae las cornetas? by Rawayana
- Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 by Carín León
- Best Música Urbana Album – Las Letras Ya No Importan by Residente
- Best Tropical Latin Album – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) by Tony Succar and Mimy Succar